Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday
Chandler (shoulder) is available for Saturday's contest against the Hornets.
Chandler was originally questionable for the contest due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he's feeling fine after working through morning shootaround. He'll presumably pick up the start. Over the past three games, he's averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.
