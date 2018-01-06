Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects 12 rebounds Friday
Chandler scored 3 points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 12 rebounds across 26 minutes during Friday's 103-89 loss to San Antonio.
Despite scoring only three points Friday, Chandler dominated the boards for a game-high 12 rebounds against San Antonio. In his last six games, the center is averaging 5.5 points and a solid 10.8 boards per game. After collecting his fourth straight, double digit rebound game, Chandler pushed his season average to 9.5 rebounds through 30 games. Chandler will never light the world on fire as a scorer, but he is still a significant force on the glass.
