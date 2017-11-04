Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects double-double Friday

Chandler finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 25 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.

Chandler recorded his first double-double of the season Friday -- a mark he accomplished 12 times across his 47 games played last season. While his scoring hasn't been there this season, he's now racked up five double-digit rebounding efforts, making him a quality fantasy commodity in many formats. That said, there's certainly a limit to his upside, as he's essentially been splitting minutes with the likes of Alex Len at center this season.