Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects season-high 18 rebounds

Chandler scored 14 points (7-10 FG) to go along with 18 rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to Boston.

Of Chandler's 18 rebounds on Saturday, 12 of them were on the defensive boards. The Phoenix forward collected his second double-double on the strength of dominating the defensive glass albeit in a losing effort. Chandler, who is averaging 9.6 rebounds through 18 games, has collected no fewer than seven rebounds in 13 games. A steady source of rebounding, Chandler had a colossal day on the boards against Boston.