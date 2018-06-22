Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could see role impacted

Chandler's role with the Suns could be impacted by the team's selection of Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

The veteran is likely nearing the end of what's been a very productive career, but he still has one year and nearly $14 million remaining on his deal with the Suns. Due in part to injuries, Chandler played in just over half of Phoenix's games last season, and with Ayton now in the fold, it's difficult to imagine Chandler taking on a more significant role in 2018-19.