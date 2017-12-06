Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could sit out for rest Tuesday
Chandler did not come out for warmups with the Suns and could be held out of Tuesday's game against the Raptors for rest, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns have been changing up their big man rotation over the last few weeks and already indicated that Greg Monroe will be starting at center, so there's a decent change Chandler is held out entirely. The Suns haven't officially announced that will be the case, however, so there's a chance Chandler could be available off the bench. Either way, the situation surrounding the Suns' center position could be one to avoid for the time being. Alex Len would serve as the backup if Chandler is held out.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Shifting to bench•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects season-high 18 rebounds•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Just misses double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...