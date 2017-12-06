Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could sit out for rest Tuesday

Chandler did not come out for warmups with the Suns and could be held out of Tuesday's game against the Raptors for rest, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns have been changing up their big man rotation over the last few weeks and already indicated that Greg Monroe will be starting at center, so there's a decent change Chandler is held out entirely. The Suns haven't officially announced that will be the case, however, so there's a chance Chandler could be available off the bench. Either way, the situation surrounding the Suns' center position could be one to avoid for the time being. Alex Len would serve as the backup if Chandler is held out.