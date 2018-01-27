Suns' Tyson Chandler: Does not practice Saturday
Chandler (illness) did not practice Saturday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler was a late scratch from Friday's game due to an illness, which was still bothering enough Saturday to keep him from practicing. If he's ultimately held out of Sunday's contest, Greg Monroe, Alex Len (ankle) -- who is questionable -- Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender are all candidates to see extra run at center.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Late removal from starting lineup•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Set for bench role Monday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 14 rebounds in loss•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects 12 rebounds Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...