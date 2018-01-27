Suns' Tyson Chandler: Does not practice Saturday

Chandler (illness) did not practice Saturday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler was a late scratch from Friday's game due to an illness, which was still bothering enough Saturday to keep him from practicing. If he's ultimately held out of Sunday's contest, Greg Monroe, Alex Len (ankle) -- who is questionable -- Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender are all candidates to see extra run at center.