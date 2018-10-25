Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in 14 minutes
Chandler had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.
Chandler came out of nowhere to record a double-double in just 14 minutes Wednesday. He finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds after scoring a total of just four points across his first three games of the season. He is purely the backup to DeAndre Ayton and despite this vintage performance, Chandler should be left alone on standard leagues, remaining a rebound streaming option in deeper formats only.
