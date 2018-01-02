Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss
Chandler went for 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.
The veteran big man stepped up with his second straight double-digit rebounding effort and third in the last four games overall. Chandler ended up bookending December with double-double efforts as well and remains a viable source of boards for owners in all formats, even as his scoring contributions typically remain in the single digits.
-
