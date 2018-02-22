Suns' Tyson Chandler: Doubtful Friday vs. Clippers

Chandler (neck) is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise considering Chandler didn't go through Thursday's practice and is slated to have an MRI. Presuming he doesn't play Friday, Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.

