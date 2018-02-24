Suns' Tyson Chandler: Doubtful Saturday

Chandler (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's unlikely that Chandler takes the floor as he continues to deal with persistent neck spasms. Assuming he's out, Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are all candidates to see expanded roles.

