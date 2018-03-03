Suns' Tyson Chandler: Downgraded to doubtful for Sunday

Chandler (neck) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Despite some initial optimism from coach Jay Triano that Chandler might be able to return Sunday, Chandler will probably miss a seventh straight contest as he continues to deal with pain and swelling in his neck. As a result, Alex Len will probably pick up another start Sunday.

