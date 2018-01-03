Suns' Tyson Chandler: Expected to sit out Wednesday
Chandler is expected to sit out Wednesday's game against the Nuggets for rest, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
With the team on the second half of a back-to-back set and dealing with travel issues, the veteran is unlikely to lace up. As a result, Alex Len and Greg Monroe will probably handle the bulk of minutes at center.
