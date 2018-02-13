Suns' Tyson Chandler: Flirts with double-double in return to action

Chandler posted eight points (4-6 FG) and nine rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 129-83 loss to the Warriors.

Chandler played just fine on Monday and was unable to produce much as it appeared that he was on a minute restriction, We saw more from Maequese Chriss and Alex Len then was expected, but no player was really able to get much going against the Warriors. Chandler should retain the starting job as long as he stays healthy, but you really never know with the Suns.