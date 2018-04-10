Suns' Tyson Chandler: Game-time call Tuesday
Chandler (neck) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's season finale against Dallas, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Though he's being considered a game-time call, it seems unlikely the veteran will take the floor for what is essentially a meaningless game after he's missed the past 13 games due to lingering pain in his neck and shoulders. Assuming he's out, he'll finish his third season with the Suns averaging 6.5 points and 9.1 rebounds in 25.0 minutes over 46 appearances.
