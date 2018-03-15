Suns' Tyson Chandler: Game-time decision Thursday

Chandler will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

It's not exactly clear what's hampering Chandler, but he may not play Thursday. If he's unable to take the floor, Alex Len would presumably start and see the biggest uptick in minutes.

