Suns' Tyson Chandler: Grabs five rebounds off bench

Chandler recorded two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds over eight minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Jazz.

Chandler is looking to build on a season where he played just 47 games. While Chandler is still a dominant rebounder, it's hard to project Chandler's role with the team. The Suns are rebuilding and have a number of young big men -- Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, and Dragan Bender -- who will all likely cut into Chandler's minutes.