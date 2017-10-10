Suns' Tyson Chandler: Grabs five rebounds off bench
Chandler recorded two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds over eight minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Jazz.
Chandler is looking to build on a season where he played just 47 games. While Chandler is still a dominant rebounder, it's hard to project Chandler's role with the team. The Suns are rebuilding and have a number of young big men -- Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, and Dragan Bender -- who will all likely cut into Chandler's minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Shut down for season•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Not expected to rejoin rotation•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Falls out of rotation for second straight game•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will come off bench Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start at center Monday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Saturday vs. Rockets•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...