Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 13 rebounds in defeat
Chandler posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.
Chandler continues to offer above-average production on the glass, and his scoring total was also his highest over the last four contests. The 35-year-old has logged double-digit boards in three of the last five games, but he's only posted double-digit points once since the calendar flipped to 2018. The veteran continues to encouragingly see plenty of minutes, a trend that should persist now that Greg Monroe is off the roster.
