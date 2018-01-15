Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 14 rebounds in loss
Chandler generated nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT) and 14 rebounds across 26 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.
The veteran big man has hauled in double-digit rebounds in seven straight games, which has helped make up for some modest scoring totals. Chandler hasn't scored in double digits in the five games he's seen action in since the calendar flipped to 2018, but his reliable work on the glass and ability to still log up to 30 minutes per contest is keeping him viable in all formats.
