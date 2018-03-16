Suns' Tyson Chandler: Inactive Thursday

Chandler (undisclosed) is inactive for Thursday's tilt against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Chandler had been considered a game time decision due to his undisclosed ailment. Now that he's been confirmed as out, look for Alex Len to pick up the spot start and see an increase in minutes. Looking ahead, Chandler's first chance to return will be on Saturday against Golden State.

