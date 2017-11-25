Suns' Tyson Chandler: Just misses double-double in Friday's loss
Chandler scored 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-89 loss to the Pelicans.
It's just the third time this season that the veteran center has scored in double digits. Chandler wasn't able to do much to slow down Boogie Cousins and Anthony Davis on the defensive end, however, and he continues to appear very out of place in a Suns lineup that featured four other starters more than a decade younger than Chandler.
