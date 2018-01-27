Play

Suns' Tyson Chandler: Late removal from starting lineup

Suns' Tyson Chandler: Late removal from starting lineup

Updating a previous report, Chandler will play a reserve role in Friday's contest against the Knicks, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Although the Suns confirmed Chandler as the starting center earlier in the evening, they ultimately changed their minds moments before tip-off. Greg Monroe will now get the start, which presumably means Chandler will see a decreased workload off the bench.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories