Suns' Tyson Chandler: May not play Wednesday
Chandler is dealing with a sore back and may not play during Wednesday's game against the Heat, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
This is the first news of Chandler dealing with an injury. There's currently no word as to how serious it is, though "sore" indicates it's likely minor. If he's unable to go, Alex Len seems like a probable candidate to draw the start at center.
