Suns' Tyson Chandler: No timetable for return

Chandler (neck) is without a timetable for a return, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chandler has been bothered by a neck issue since before the All-Star break, and a recent MRI revealed some swelling in one of his neck joints, which has resulted in discomfort and spasms. "Coming back from the All-Star break I was looking forward to playing really well down the stretch," said Chandler, who did not go through shootaround Monday. "So it's disappointing coming back having to deal with this." Chandler said his condition has improved over the last couple of weeks, but he'll remain out Monday, and he's unsure when he'll be back on the court. "When I'm able to start to do things without irritating it," Chandler said. "Clearly I have to get right." Alex Len will make another start in Chandler's place Monday, and that will likely continue to be the case for as long as Chandler remains out. "Len has been playing well," interim coach Jay Triano said. "We'll have to ride him as much as we can."