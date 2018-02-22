Suns' Tyson Chandler: Not practicing, set for MRI

Chandler (neck) did not practice Thursday and is set to undergo an MRI, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Chandler's absence from practice Thursday, it doesn't seem likely that the big man will be able to make an appearance in Friday's game against the Clippers. On top of that, Phoenix appears concerned enough about the neck injury to have the big man undergo further testing with an MRI, so it could be a lengthier absence for Chandler than originally expected.