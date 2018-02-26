Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out again Monday

Chandler (neck) will not play Monday against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The veteran continues to deal with spasms in his neck, and Monday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. Expect Alex Len to make another start in Chandler's place, while the 35-year-old should be considered day-to-day and questionable for Wednesday's showdown with the Grizzlies in Memphis.