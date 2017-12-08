Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for personal reasons Thursday
Chandler is not with the Suns for personal reasons and will not play during Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. Greg Monroe will start in his place.
There aren't any more details on the matter currently available, so we'll have to assume Chandler is day-to-day after Thursday. Greg Monroe will draw the start in his stead, with Alex Len likely seeing backup minutes.
