Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for personal reasons Wednesday
Chandler is tending to a personal matter and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
It's unclear exactly how long Chandler will be away from the team, so he can also be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves. With Chandler sidelined, Greg Monroe will start at center and see an increased workload, while Alex Len should step into the backup role and also see an uptick in minutes.
