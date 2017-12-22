Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Thursday
Chandler won't play during Thursday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Coach Jay Triano often deploys just two of his three center options (Chandler, Greg Monroe and Alex Len). On Thursday, Chandler will get the day off while Monroe draws the start.
