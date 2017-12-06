Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Tuesday

Chandler (rest) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Greg Monroe will be getting the start at center and Alex Len is returning from an ankle injury, which allows the Suns the opportunity to give their veteran the night off for rest. Both Monroe and Len should benefit with increased playing time, though look for Chandler to likely return to the starting five as soon as Thursday's game against the Wizards.