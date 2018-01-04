Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Wednesday
Chandler (rest) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Chandler was expected to get the night off for rest, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Chandler should be back in the starting lineup come Friday's tilt with the Spurs, though in the meantime, Greg Monroe is expected to get some run with the top unit in his place. Along with Monroe seeing an increased workload, Alex Len should also pick up more playing time as well.
