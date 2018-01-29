Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Monday vs. Grizzlies

Chandler has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

This is the first we've heard of a potential absence for Chandler, though he's now been ruled out. Along with Chandler, Marquese Chriss (ankle) is also expected to sit out, which should mean hefty workloads for the likes of Greg Monroe, Alex Len (ankle) and Dragan Bender. Starters have yet to be announced, though, so keep an eye on those up until tip-off.