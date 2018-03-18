Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Saturday vs. Warriors
Chandler (shoulder, neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Chandler is set to miss a third straight game, as he continues to deal with some lingering pain in his neck and shoulder. It sounds like Chandler will likely miss at least a handful of games over the final month of the season to manage the pain, which should severely restrict his fantasy utility moving forward. Look for Alex Len and Dragan Bender to handle center duties for the the duration of Chandler's absence.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Practices Friday, questionable Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Inactive Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: To rejoin starting lineup Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...