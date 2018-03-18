Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Saturday vs. Warriors

Chandler (shoulder, neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Chandler is set to miss a third straight game, as he continues to deal with some lingering pain in his neck and shoulder. It sounds like Chandler will likely miss at least a handful of games over the final month of the season to manage the pain, which should severely restrict his fantasy utility moving forward. Look for Alex Len and Dragan Bender to handle center duties for the the duration of Chandler's absence.