Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Thursday and Friday
Chandler (illness) has been ruled out for both Thursday's game against the Rockets and Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Chandler is just dealing with an illness and while that likely shouldn't result in an extended absence, he'll still have to miss the Suns' upcoming back-to-back set. The next opportunity for Chandler to play will be Sunday against the Bulls, but in the meantime, look for Alex Len to start at center and see increased minutes. Both Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender could be tasked with more time at center as well, especially if Greg Monroe continues to sit out with a calf injury.
