Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Wednesday, cleared for back-to-backs
Chandler is dealing with a sore neck and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler has reportedly been cleared for back-to-back sets moving forward and his absence Wednesday is instead due to some soreness in his neck rather than a night off for rest. Either way, it will keep Chandler out against the Spurs, which means big minutes for the likes of Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss in the frontcourt.
