Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Wednesday vs. Heat

Chandler (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler is dealing with back spasms and after testing it out during pregame warmups, the discomfort will be too much to play through. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Magic, though in the meantime, Alex Len is expected to start at center in his place and should make for an intriguing fantasy play with his double-double potential. Both Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender should also see extra time at the center spot.