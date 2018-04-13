Suns' Tyson Chandler: Plays in 46 games

Chandler averaged 6.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 46 games played for the Suns during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Battling injuries all season long, Chandler only appeared in 46 games this season which was one less game than the prior year. At 34 years old, Chandler proved that he can still be effective on the court, as he averaged an impressive 9.1 rebounds per game. The Dominguez High School (Calif.) product has one year remaining on his four-year, $52 million contract with the Suns and might be a valuable trade piece this off-season if a contender can take on his hefty price tag.