Suns' Tyson Chandler: Plays in 46 games
Chandler averaged 6.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 46 games played for the Suns during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Battling injuries all season long, Chandler only appeared in 46 games this season which was one less game than the prior year. At 34 years old, Chandler proved that he can still be effective on the court, as he averaged an impressive 9.1 rebounds per game. The Dominguez High School (Calif.) product has one year remaining on his four-year, $52 million contract with the Suns and might be a valuable trade piece this off-season if a contender can take on his hefty price tag.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Won't play in finale•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could miss rest of season•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Saturday vs. Warriors•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Practices Friday, questionable Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....