Suns' Tyson Chandler: Posts four points in return to action

Chandler (back) supplied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran returned to action after missing the prior two games and was serviceable, although he didn't need to do much offensively with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren taking a combined 44 shots. Chandler can still haul in double-digit boards on any given night, but his double-digit scoring efforts figure to be few and far between in this, his age-35 season.