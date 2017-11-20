Suns' Tyson Chandler: Practices Monday, likely to play Wednesday

Chandler (illness) returned to practice Monday and expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has missed the last three games while working through an illness, but finally feels as if he's nearing full strength. He was able to partake in practice Monday without any issues, so look for Chandler to return to the lineup on Wednesday barring any setbacks. That said, with Greg Monroe playing well as a fill-in center and the presence of Alex Len, the center rotation is a bit unclear at this point in time, so it may be wise to avoid the situation until some clarity is provided.