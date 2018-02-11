Suns' Tyson Chandler: Probable Monday vs. Warriors
Chandler (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, according to the Suns' game notes.
Chandler has missed the past two games due to neck spasms but, barring any setbacks, he appears likely to take the court Monday night. Should the Suns monitor his minutes, look for Alex Len and Marquese Chriss to see increased action off the bench.
