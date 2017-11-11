Suns' Tyson Chandler: Probable to play Saturday

Chandler (back) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has missed the last two games with a sore back, but all signs point to the veteran returning to action Saturday night. Over his last four games, Chandler is averaging 8.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent from the field.

