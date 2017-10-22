Suns' Tyson Chandler: Pulls down 14 boards in Saturday's loss

Chandler scored six points (3-4 FG) while adding 14 rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 130-88 loss to the Clippers.

The 35-year-old's skills are declining, but he can still attack the glass with the best of them. Chandler seems increasingly out of place on the youngest roster in the NBA, but as long as he's in Phoenix he should remain the starting center and supply solid rebounding numbers, at least on a per-minute basis.