Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable for Friday

Chandler is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

An MRI on Chandler's neck revealed some swelling in one of his joints and he has remained without a timetable for a return, but he looks to be trending in the right direction this week given his questionable tag for Friday. Chances are the Suns remain cautious with the veteran center as they likely have a focus on the development of their younger players in what has turned into a lost season, but Phoenix should have an official update on Chandler's status after the team's shootaround Friday morning.