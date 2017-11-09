Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Friday

Chandler (back), who did not practice Thursday, is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler sat out Wednesday's game against the Heat while nursing back spasms. If he misses Friday's contest, expect the likes of Alex Len and Marquese Chriss to hold down the minutes at center once again.

