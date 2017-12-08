Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs
Chandler (personal) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler was not with the team for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a personal matter. No details have emerged regarding what the matter is or how long it could keep him out. Look for more word on his availability after Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's absent once again, look for Greg Monroe and Alex Len (knee) to help pick up the slack. If Len ends up missing the contest, Marquese Chriss is a strong candidate to see reserve center minutes and could be worth a DFS flier.
