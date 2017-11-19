Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Sunday vs. Bulls

Chandler (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has missed the last two games with an illness and it remains to be seen if he's feeling well enough to be cleared for a return Sunday. Another update should be provided following pregame warmups, but if Chandler is held out once again, Greg Monroe would likely pick up a third straight start. Over the last two, Monroe averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 steals across 21.0 minutes.