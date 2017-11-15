Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Thursday with illness
Chandler is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Considering it's an illness, Chandler likely won't miss much time, but the fact that the Suns are heading into a back-to-back set certainly presents the potential for him to miss a few games. For now, however, he'll remain questionable and if he does miss time, Alex Len would likely pick up the start in his place.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.