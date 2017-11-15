Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Thursday with illness

Chandler is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Considering it's an illness, Chandler likely won't miss much time, but the fact that the Suns are heading into a back-to-back set certainly presents the potential for him to miss a few games. For now, however, he'll remain questionable and if he does miss time, Alex Len would likely pick up the start in his place.