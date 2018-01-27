Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable to return Friday
Chandler is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to an illness, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler was originally listed as the starting center, but was replaced by Greg Monroe right before tip-off. We now know why the change was made, as Chandler is under the weather. it remains to be seen if he will be able to take the court.
