Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with neck injury Wednesday

Chandler is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Jazz due to neck spasms, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler missed two straight games prior to Monday's tilt -- where he played 18 minutes -- due to neck spasms, which have apparently flared back up. If he's ruled out following Wednesday's morning shootaround, look for Alex Len, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender to all see expanded roles.