Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with shoulder injury Saturday

Chandler is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Hornets as a result of a shoulder injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is the first news of Chandler dealing with a shoulder injury, which he presumably picked up during Thursday's contest against the Thunder, where he played 20 minutes and provided 10 points, five boards and a block. If he ultimately ends up in too much pain to take the floor Saturday, Alex Len would probably draw the start.